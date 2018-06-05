Fifa World Cup 2018: Is Joachim Low in-Sane to drop Leroy in German squad?

In the 2017-18 Premier League, was one of only five players to reach both 10+ goals and 10+ assists, doing so in fewer appearances and minutes played than any other player to achieve the feat.

The Manchester City's left winger was part of the winning team and was awarded Young Player of the Year.

He had scored 14 goals and helped in 19 assists - more than any other German player in the big 5 European leagues. However, he finds no place in German coach Joachim Low's 23 man squad for Russia.

Sane has been snubbed ahead of and Brandt, the Leverkusen youngster, 22 years old like Sane, claimed nine goals and set up a further three as his team missed out on a Bundesliga top-four finish by a narrow margin.





ALSO READ: Germany Fifa World Cup squad: Can the defending champions go all the way?

Although, stats reveal clearly had a better season ahead of Brandt but Low has stated his reasons for his exclusion. “Maybe he has not fully arrived in the national team games," said Low of Sane, who has one assist in 12 caps to Brandt's one goal and two assists in 15. "Maybe that tipped the balance."

Low has definitely considered Brandt's international performances with that of Sane. "It was a very close decision. If it was a 100 metre race, it would have been a photo finish" said Low.

Did Sane pay the price for Germany's recent poor form with a 2-1 loss with Austria in world cup friendly?

Of all the 12 games Sane has played for Germany, he has provided just one assist and no goals.

Sane's below-par performance in the surprise 2-1 defeat to Austria compounded his colourless display in the 1-0 loss to Brazil in March. He can hardly argue Low has not given him a chance: four of the six starts he has made for his country have come in his last six international appearances.

But the key to how Sane performed in those matches is the position he was asked to play in.

Germany's 4-2-3-1 formation requires wide players who not only can dribble past their opponents where both Sane and Brandt are comfortable, but also attacking midfielders holding the ball up with their back to goal to involve link up play. This requires switching fluidly in the positions behind the front man as well as bursting beyond him.

Germany squad depth

Germans have one of the best squad depths in the world and it was incoming that few stars would miss the flight to Russia.

Along with Leroy Sane, the other three players in the provisional squad who missed the flight to Russia are Bernd Leno, Nils Peterson and Jonathan Tah. "These are four players who had merited their place in the provisional squad through their performances. I spoke to the four players and the disappointment was huge, as you would expect".

“You have to look at the big picture so we have a variable and well-balanced team prepared for all eventualities. We have good players on the wing in Thomas Müller and Marco Reus. played a good Confed Cup, and made progress there explained Löw.

He continued: ‘There are certainly easier days in the life of a national team head coach than they day where I have to send four payers home.



Sane speaks out

Meanwhile, Sane has spoken out about his exclusion and has expressed his displeasure. He has wished the German team good luck and has thanked the fans for supporting him.

