Fifa World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland live: When and where to watch

Japan will be the only Asian side to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup if they take a point from Poland in the Volgograd Arena here on Thursday.

If they succeed they will be the first Asian team to reach the second stage of the tournament since they did so in 2010 in South Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.

Japan are the only Asian side to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup since they and South Korea did so when they hosted the tournament in 2002.

Japan have impressed so far in Russia with a 2-1 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw in an entertaining match against Senegal.

The Japanese will be favourites against Poland, who have lost their two matches and have no chance of reaching the last 16.

Japan vs Poland: Japan have only played Poland twice in the last 22 years, beating them 5-0 in February 1996 and 2-0 in March 2002, but they will be wary of the fact they have failed to score in four of their last World Cup games against European opposition.





ALSO READ: Skilful Japan nullify Senegal's physical might in classic World Cup draw

The last time they scored against European opponents was in a 3-1 win over Denmark in 2010.



What are they saying?





"Although we earned four points in two matches, we haven't accomplished anything yet. The next match will be the deciding match. We must go into the game with the aim of getting all three points and (focussing) our performance," Japan captain Makoto Hasebe said.

Hasebe insists it would be dangerous for Japan to be over-confident against the Poles.

"I don't think we can go into the game looking for a draw," he said, explaining that a win would help continue their momentum for a last-16 tie against Belgium or England.

Meanwhile, Poland winger Kamil Grosiki admits their time in Russia has been a struggle, but they must try and recover some pride in their final game after losing 2-1 to Senegal, before being totally outplayed by the Colombians.





ALSO READ: Fifa world cup 2018 today's match fixture, free live streaming for Thursday

"We couldn't even get the ball off Colombia, never mind counter against them. We've disappointed everyone, including ourselves. We came here with high hopes and huge dreams. Now we're playing the last match just for honour," Grosiki said.

In Poland, there has always been a respect there for Japan national team, as well as the country in general. The people are considered to be hard working, and a nation that never gives up. And now, due to results of both teams, many Poles see Japan as favourite for this game. In a poll I ran on Twitter, most of 1,862 voters foresaw Japan winning today. Only 19 per cent opted for Poland, 16 per cent thinking it would end all square in Volgograd.

At the press conference on the eve of the game, Jakub Błaszczykowski not only spoke positively about fans at the tournament, but journalists, too. "I would like to say thank you to the fans as they have supported us greatly both in qualifiers and here in the finals. But I would also like to say thank you to the journalists who have been covering our games. Very often you even sacrifice your private time to follow the national team, to write about us. I appreciate that".

Kuba also spoke about Japan playmaker and former team-mate Shinji Kagawa. "I played with him at Borussia Dortmund and it was a great time. Shinji is an excellent player with amazing technical skill. He moves quickly, he knows where to be at the right moment and he anticipates the game a lot. It was pure pleasure to play with him."





Japan 23-man final squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)





ALSO READ: Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)

Poland's final 23-man list is:

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea) and Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Marcin Kaminski (Stuttgart), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk and Michal Pazdan (both Legia Warsaw)





ALSO READ: Poland might need Lewandowski's fire in World Cup. Here's the 23-man squad

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht)

When and Where to watch: Japan vs Poland

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group H match, the second match of Group H, Japan vs Poland, will be played in Volgograd Arena on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

matches will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.