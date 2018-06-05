Poland might need Lewandowski's fire in World Cup. Here's the 23-man squad

announced on Monday the final 23-man list for the 2018 in Russia, topped by Bayern Munich star striker

Lewandowski is set to be one of the internationals making their debut in Russia, as returns to the tournament after a 12-year absence, reported Lewandowski scored 16 goals that Poland captain scored in ten appearances to top the European qualifying scoring charts.

Although defender was initially included in the list, he was later replaced by Marcin Kaminski, having sustained a during Monday's training.

Poland heads to with the successes of the 1974 and 1982 World Cups in their memory -- years when the Polish national team was among the semifinalists.





Poland is to play two friendlies before travelling to Russia; one against on June 8 and the other against four days later.

It is set to compete in Group H against (June 19), (June 24) and (June 28). The clash between Poland and could prove pivotal, in terms of who will advance to the knockout stages. Both sides possess an array of talent that have the potential to set the tournament alight, and this match-up at the Kazan Arena may provide the platform for a memorable individual or team display.

There are likely to be plenty of goals in their matches. In qualifying they averaged nearly three goals a game and conceded more than any other group winner.

Poland's final 23-man list is:

Goalkeepers: (Ipswich), (Swansea) and Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), (Stuttgart), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), and (both Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), (Ludogorets), (Hull City), (West Bromwich Albion), (Gornik Zabrze), (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), (Napoli), (Anderlecht)