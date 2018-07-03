Japanese fans clean stadium even after heart-breaking loss to Belgium

Football can sometimes be cruel to the outcome. Today was one such day. The match between Japan and Belgium had everything: attack, free-flowing midfield play from Japan and counter attacks from Belgium. But, it also had a heartbreak. Japan lost the match in the dying minutes of the game.

The Japanese players were all devastated at the full time as well as the fans. However, that didn't deter them to stop cleaning the stadium after the match. This is quite remarkable because of the disappointment they had faced after the loss.

The Japanese have practised the habit of cleaning the stands after the match in all their three group stage games. They have done that in previous competitions as well.

After the Colombia match, the video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium was recorded by a Colombian fan, which got viral all over the social media.

The 2018 has been a great success so far with thrilling football and some big upsets caused by smaller teams. This act of cleaning the stadium after the match will add to those golden moments of 2018.



