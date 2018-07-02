Fifa World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan: Lineups out; Hazard, Kagawa start

Free-scoring Belgium take on last remaining Asian team Japan in the match today at Rostov Arena. The winner will face Brazil who defeated Mexico 2-0 in the match, courtesy a goal and assist by captain Neymar.



Confirmed line-ups:



We have our teams for BELJPN! WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hDFXg7n6Kg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2 2018

Belgium (3-4-3): Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku, Eden

Substitutes: Mignolet, Vermaelen, Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Tielemans, Januzaj, Dembele, Boyata, Batshuayi, Chadli, Dendoncker, Casteels.

Japan (4-2-3-1): Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo, Hasebe, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Osako.

Substitutes: Higashiguchi, Ueda, Honda, Endo, Okazaki, Usami, Muto, Yamaguchi, Oshima, Makino, Gotoku Sakai, Nakamura.

The Red Devils are aiming to reach their third World Cup quarter-final and equal their world finals record of four consecutive wins, set four years ago. Japan advanced from the group phase on fair play points and are intent on winning a last-16 tie for the first time ever.

Both teams have plenty of experience in their ranks. For Japan, Eiji Kawashima, Makoto Hasebe, Yuto Nagatomo and Shinji Okazaki are each set to play their 11th world finals matches. As for Belgium, the team likely to start the match against Japan will have an average of almost 70 appearances per player.

Their unbeaten 22-match run – the longest in Belgium’s history – reflects the quality of a hugely talented side.

The Belgian side has the country's "golden generation" on hands but they have together failed to make something out of it in the major tournaments. With many top teams out of the competition, Belgium will fancy their chance of winning the World Cup.

ALSO READ: With World Cup trophy, Belgium's quest for free TVs for fellow countrymen

Road to the & formations --

Belgium -- The Belgians steamrolled through the group stage and accumulated maximum possible nine points from three games, scoring nine goals in the process.



Roberto Martinez left most of his first-choice players on the bench for the England match so they could rest and avoid suspensions. Even with a weakened side, the Belgians still recorded a fine win that buoyed morale even further and has put some pressure on the squad’s habitual starters. Belgium play with an attacking mindset in a 3-4-2-1 with the wing-backs moving up the pitch on every possible occasion and striker Romelu Lukaku provided with goalscoring opportunities by able playmakers in Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bryune.



Coach Roberto Martinez is set to start with a full-strength side after resting nine players, including Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, in the 1-0 win over England that saw Belgium win their group.

Japan -- Japan embarrassingly strolled through a 1-0 defeat by Poland to advance by having fewer yellow cards than Senegal while Belgium threw calculations to the winds and saw their second-string beat England’s reserve team 1-0, risking a possible quarter-final against Brazil. Japan used a 4-4-2 formation in their last group match against Poland and lost 1-0. Coach Akira Nishino is likely to revert to the 4-2-3-1 system he deployed in the win over Colombia and the draw with Senegal. Attacking midfielders Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Inui will have important roles to play.



The Japanese will look to attack down the flanks and their chances of success will hinge on how well they can supply Gaku Shibasaki.

A word of caution: Several players on both sides will start the game on yellow cards. A further caution in this game will see them miss the quarter-finals, should their team win, of course. Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are the men in question for Belgium, while Japan’s Kawashima, Hasebe, Tomoaki Makino and Takashi Inui find themselves in the same position.

Possible line-ups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld; Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier; Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku

Japan: Eiji Kawashima; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe, Gaku Shibasaki; Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui; Yuya Osako

Team speak:



Eden has said Belgium have a new level of maturity.

"This is our time to shine, definitely. We have top players and we play as a group, especially after the win over England," the Chelsea star said. "It's in our hands, we need to give everything and see what happens... We have the same level of maturity across the team, which will make a difference this time," he said.

However, he refused to look past Japan towards a potential quarter-final against Mexico or Brazil.

"We are just focused on this game. Messi and Ronaldo are out, but there are still a lot of players like me who also want to go to the final too, so let's see," said

His views are shared by his coach Roberto Martinez.

"The opportunity of facing Japan with the mentality that the group has is a very positive moment for us," Martinez said about the match in Rostov-on-Don.

He also praised the Japanese side which beat group winners Colombia in their opening match.

"They're going to be a competitive team. They know how to hurt you in a counter-attack," he said.

"They have incredible energy, get up the pitch fast and are organised.. They are a generation with a good age and have a lot of experience, with players like (Shinji) Kagawa and (Keisuke) Honda. They know what needs to be done to win," said Martinez.

"I am not worried about the fact that Japan could take the ball away from us a lot. What matters is to neutralise their strengths and I consider the most important thing to be what you do with the ball. We won't focus on the possession," he said.

Japanese coach Akira Nishino -- who was appointed just two months before the start of the tournament -- has promised a better performance than the antics in the later stages against Poland.

"(Fans) were short-changed 10 minutes and they probably got a bit less mileage than usual out of the first 80," he said. "So I want to pay people back."

Japan centre-back Gen Shoji said: "We came here to make new history. I will face up to Romelu Lukaku tomorrow and will play against him with strong heart."

Head-to-head: Belgium and Japan have met once before at the World Cup finals when Japan were hosts in 2002. On 4 June in Saitama, Japan and Belgium drew 2-2, as Japan became the first Asian host country to play a World Cup match.

Unbeaten in 22 games, Roberto Martinez’s side can take comfort from a 1-0 victory over Japan in a friendly in Belgium last November in which their goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku.

Trivia:



-- Japan became the first team at a FIFA World Cup to benefit from the fair play rule as they advanced from the group stage ahead of Senegal.

-- By the time this match kicks off, the two teams will know their potential opponents in the quarter-finals. Brazil and Mexico meet earlier in the day for the right to face the winner of this tie in Kazan on July 6.

-- Japan are the last side remaining from the Asian Football Confederation at this tournament, after Australia, IR Iran, Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia said goodbye at the conclusion of the group stage.

-- In all of World Cup history, only two teams from Asia went beyond the Round of 16. Korea Republic made it all the way to the semi-final at Korea/Japan 2002 and Korea DPR reached the quarter-final at England 1966. Japan is the only remaining Asian team in the Round of 16 at 2018.

-- One of the smallest teams in the tournament will face one of the tallest. Seven of the expected Red Devils' starting line-up are above 185cm!

-- Fifteen out of the 23 players in Japan's squad play for foreign clubs outside of the J.League. They play for clubs in Germany, Spain, England, France, Turkey and Mexico. Only goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who currently plays for Metz in France, has experience playing in the Belgian top flight, having played for Lierse SK and Standard de Liege.