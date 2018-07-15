As you wait for Fifa World Cup final, take a look at last 5 summit clashes

The final of the world's biggest sporting event, the Fifa World Cup, is finally upon us. In the match to be played on Sunday, France will take on Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to decide the champion.

As the world waits for this year's final, here is all you need to know about the last five Fifa world cup finals:

2014: In the match that took place on 13 July 2014 at the Maracanã Stadium in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time.





The only goal in the match was scored by Mario Götze, who collected Andre Schurrle's cross from the left on his chest before volleying a high left-footed shot into the net.

The win marked Germany's fourth World Cup title and their first World championship as a unified nation.



2010: Known as the Battle of Johannesburg, the 2010 was played between Spain and the Netherlands. Held on July 11, 2010 at Soccer City in Johannesburg, the match was won by Spain 1-0 with a goal from Andrés Iniesta four minutes from the end of extra time.

The match became the sixth final to be contested between non-former champions, with both the Netherlands and Spain attempting to win their first Fifa World Cup. While the Netherlands had been beaten in the final in 1974 and 1978, Spain's best performance had been a fourth place in 1950.



2006: With as many as 10 goals scored, the 2006 was one of the most exciting Fifa finals in the history.

Played in Berlin, Germany on 9 July 2006, the match saw Italy beating France 5–3 on penalties after the match finished 1–1 after extra time.

The match is also remembered for altercations between players of both the teams. The match ended on a sad note for Zinedine and his fans, as the legend was sent off, for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi's chest in retaliation to the Italian's verbal provocation.

His retirement marked the end of France's golden generation in football.

It was the first final since 1978 in which neither Germany, nor Brazil competed (and the second since 1938).



2002: The 2002 Fifa World Cup witnessed first-ever clash between Germany and Brazil in the finals. Brazil won the match 2–0, winning a record fifth title. Ronaldo was the hero of the match as he scored both the goals, leading Brazil to the title.

The match took place on 30 June, 2002 at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

1998: Played on 12 July, 1998 at the Stade de France in France, the final of the 1998 Fifa World Cup was contested between Brazil and France.

Led by Zinedine Zidane's two goals before half-time, host France won the match 3-0.

The third goal was scored by Zinedine

