An exhaustive guide to FIFA World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know

The kicked off in an impressive way at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium in Russia. Hosts Russia overcame their recent poor run to score five goals against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener. This was Russia's biggest win since 1934. The electrifying opener is seen as a trailer of the excitement we can expect from the tournament.



The basics:

32 teams will contest for the World Cup glory in Russia from 14th June. The World Cup will have 64 matches revolving over 32 days. The Final match will be of $66 million. The 21st edition will be played out in 12 stadiums, across 11 cities, in 4 time zones and spread over 1,800 miles (more than the distance between Moscow and London). The tournament is expected to attract one and a half million fans to Russia

Schedule: Don’t go sleepless into that night

One of the biggest advantages of being just 3,096 miles away from Russia is that you won't be sleep deprived. World Cups, as well as club-level matches of Europe in the past, have posed a big question to the people of this part of the globe: to watch or not to watch? There will be no such dilemma in the Fifa World Cup 2018, which will give a football-crazy Indian fans a chance to catch the action during evening hours. Most of the matches will start at 5.30 in the evening and the last match will be played at 11.30 in the night.



Where can you watch: Everywhere



Sony Pictures Networks India will broadcast all the 64 matches live on TV. The games will be available in six local languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.



Apart from the SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com, the live action will be available on mobile devices.

Prize money

The winner will get $38 million and $28 million each. For the Russia event, Fifa will spend 40% more than what it spent in 2014 in Brazil. Fifa will disburse a total sum of $791 million throughout the tournament. Around $400 million will be spent on the participating teams.



A detailed account of the World Cup balance sheet is available.

The favourites:

In Russia, there are only five teams with a realistic chance of lifting the trophy. The phoney war is over and most of the big guns are all set to battle it out on the pitch.

The debutant tricksters

One of the most exciting things about this mega tournament is watching the emergence of a young player or the stamp of validation on a proven quality. We take a look at five attacking players younger than 21 years old who have a genuine chance of joining the ranks of players like Lukas Podolski and Paul Pogba, the other winners of the coveted trophy.



The youngsters to watch out for include several promising talents.

Defenders

Attack wins you matches, defence wins you trophies: With the omission of the team best known for their defence, Italy, out of the contention, it will be up to these 5 world class defenders to keep the adage ringing true for years to come. Yes, the first on our list is controversy's favourite king: Sergio Ramos.



The top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers are among the best in the world.

Last but not the least: The goalkeepers

The world cup will miss the likes of legends Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon but here are some of the top goalkeepers who will guard the goal in the tournament.

Now, the craziness around you

The cricket crazy nation is finally revealing of its hidden colours. The enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup in India is remarkable. Yes, as might have predicted, a tea seller in Kolkata has painted his whole house with Argentina colours.



To cash in on world cup sentiment, restaurants have come up with creative ideas to ensure maximum footfalls. Savour the World Cup 2018 with Ronaldo's quesadilla, Neymar's Chicken and Messi's magic Pizza in various restaurants.



We have a new oracle for the World Cup 2018. After Octopus Paul, now Achilles, a deaf cat is predicting the tournament. Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, has predicted the result of the opening match of the between Russia and Saudi Arabia in St.Petersburg on Wednesday. Achilles has chosen the host Russia.




