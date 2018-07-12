Fifa World Cup 2018 so far: 192 million viewership in India and counting

The FIFA World Cup on India has garnered over 192.7 million viewers across 58 matches played so far. This includes LIVE matches, wraparound shows, highlights, repeats, surround programming on the SPN Sports Network and its online streaming platform SonyLIV.

Of this, 63.1 million viewers in rural markets have tuned in to the television coverage of the tournament, amounting to 42 per cent of the overall TV reach.





The 58 live matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia have been watched by 96.7 million viewers. The 8-pre-quarter final and 2 quarter final matches telecast in Week 4 have been watched by 57.1 million viewers.

The pre-quarter final has been the most watched game with 22.2 million viewers.





Local language feeds (Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu) have contributed to 47 per cent of the viewership.





The regional commentary provided has seen 9 million viewers in Kerala and 9.2 million viewers in West Bengal. In all, 36.3 million viewers across India have sampled the regional commentary feed.





Note: Ranking based on % Share of FIFA WC'18; Analysis is based on Pure advertising during Live match only & excluding all pre-mid-post programs on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six & Pix; Opening Ceremony is also excluded; Media: TV; Channel: FIFA WC'18: Sony Ten 3 || FIFA WC'14: Sony Six & Sony Pix; Period: FIFA WC '18: 14th Jun - 30th Jun'18 ||FIFA WC '14: 13th Jun - 29th Jun'18; Total No of Matches: 50 Matches (For Both the WC's)



Source: All data is Broadcast Audience Research Council of India, for viewers across India, above two years old, TAM Sports