Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Tuesday

The semi-final line-up is complete and two intriguing, all-European ties lie in wait. But while the teams in the last four of FIFA World Cup 2018 hail from the same continent, the similarities end there.

France, Belgium, England and Croatia all boast very different attributes and the two intriguing clashes are going to take place in Saint Petersburg and Luzhniki respectively.



Click here to catch live updates of France vs Belgium 1st semifinal match

Here's today’s semifinal match schedule:

1st semifinal match: France vs Belgium

When and Where to watch: France vs Belgium

Time: 11:30 PM (IST), 8:00 PM (Belgium Time), 8:00 PM (France Time)





ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2018 France vs Belgium: Semi-final likely to be a goal-fest

In the today's first semifinal match, France vs Belgium will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).





ALSO READ: England: Divided by Brexit, united by Fifa World Cup 2018 success

France vs Belgium match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





ALSO READ: A Mesoamerican god weeps as the Latinos are snuffed out of FIFA 2018

France vs Belgium match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.