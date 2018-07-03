Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Tuesday

Despite the exit of some big names from Fifa World Cup 2018, brace yourself for some lovely action today as Harry Kane's England will battle it out with Falcao's Colombia in the last match of Round of 16 (knockouts) while Shaqiri's Switzerland will definitely have tough time getting quarterfinal clearance from Forsberg's Sweden.

Here's today’s match schedule:

1st match: Sweden vs Switzerland

When and Where to watch: Sweden vs Switzerland

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

In the today's first knockout match, will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

When and Where to watch: England vs Columbia

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's second knockout match, match will take place in Rostov on Tuesday, 3, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).





match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.



