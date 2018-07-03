Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Tuesday

-
Despite the exit of some big names from Fifa World Cup 2018, brace yourself for some lovely action today as Harry Kane's England will battle it out with Falcao's Colombia in the last match of Round of 16 (knockouts) while Shaqiri's Switzerland will definitely have tough time getting quarterfinal clearance from Forsberg's Sweden.
Here's today’s match schedule:
1st match: Sweden vs Switzerland
When and Where to watch: Sweden vs Switzerland
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
In the today's first knockout match, Sweden vs Switzerland will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).
Sweden vs Switzerland match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Sweden vs Switzerland match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
2nd match: England vs Columbia
When and Where to watch: England vs Columbia
Time: 11:30 PM (IST)
In today's second knockout match, England vs Columbia match will take place in Rostov on Tuesday, 3, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).
England vs Columbia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
England vs Columbia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.