Fifa World Cup 2018 match day 6 highlights: A day of errors and upsets

is getting more excited with every passing day. The sixth day of the Football World Cup 2018 saw Russia and Egypt battle out where Egypt emerge victorious thanks to some brilliant attacking football. The other matches were and

Major mishaps: The day was full of errors with the first penalty awarded to Kagwa in the 4th minute in Japan vs Colombia match.



Then in the 2nd match, Cione scored an own goal for Poland against Senegal and a major embarrassment for Polish goalkeeper Szczesny who left his goal open which led to the 2nd goal for Senegal.

In the 3rd match, Russians also committed a foul on Mo Salah and the Egyptians were awarded a penalty. But, the match also saw another suicide goal by which eventually ignited the Russian momentum.

Here are the highlights of today’s match:

1st Match: Colombia vs Japan





Japan capitalised on Colombia's red card. The Japan win has thrown open the Group H. Nobody would have ever imagined that Japan could win over their more-fancied opponents.

This was Japan’s first World Cup win in Europe, and their first against South American opposition.

Even after a penalty against them, Colombia had the first half but Japan's reinvigorated push in the second half made them win this game.

Osako cancelled out Quintero's clever free-kick with an emphatic header in 73rd minute. Group H match between Poland and Senegal to come next. Stay tuned.

What a moment: Japan have become the first ever Asian side to defeat a South American team at the World Cup (P18 W1 D3 L14)

Trivia: Keisuke Honda is the first player from an Asian nation to provide an assist in three different World Cup tournaments since 1966

2nd Match: Poland vs Senegal





Senegal wins

With the first round of group stages coming to a close at Fifa World Cup 2018, Group H has seen some dramatic changes in the leaderboard. Japan defeated its more-fancied opponent Colombia, while Senegal beat Poland, shaking the expert's favourites list.

They’re the first African team out of the five playing in the tournament to win at this summer’s World Cup.

Poland's loss can be credited to their defensive errors. In the 37th minute, a low drive shot from Idrissa Gueye deflected off Thiago Cionek's shin to give Mane's men lead in the game. Wojciech Szczęsny was hopelessly wrong-footed for the deflection. This was the first error in error-prone Poland's game on Tuesday.





Poland's second tomfoolery came in the 57th minute. Gregorz Krychowiak clipped a ball from 50 yards for the keeper. The ball landed in no man's land with a clear advantage to M’Baye Niang, who with neat chip gained a full access to the exposed goal.

Krychowiak pulled back for Poland scoring a goal with a header and compensated for his villainy, but it wasn’t enough.

Apart from these errors, Poland were highly ineffective in the midfield. Senegal thoroughly exploited the wings to take the edge over their rivals. Robert was criminally underutilised in the first half. Poland's highest scorer in the qualifying campaign was not supplied with the adequate passes.

Senegal can be credited as thoroughly deserving winners. Poland need to do lot more homework if they want to qualify from a suddenly wide-open group.

3rd Match: Russia vs Egypt





started with the hosts attacking from all fronts. The Egyptians soon picked up and started counter-attacking the Russians. The final ball was missing for both teams and at halftime, the scores were tied.

The match, however, was totally different in the 2nd half. It all started with the suicide goal by of Egypt in the 47th minute, which is the 5th own goal at World Cup 2018 - only in 1998 have there been more at a WorldCup tournament.

After the suicide goal, the Russians picked up with two goals in quick succession by D in the 59th minute and A Dzyuba in the 62 minute. This was the 3rd goal in the for and the 2nd goal in the tournament A Dzuba. Chebyshev is now equal to Ronaldo in terms of goals scored in the tournament.

There seemed to be a twist in the tale when was brought down in the D box and VAR declared it to be a penalty to which he scored. But he Egypt revival didn't happen although they attack a lot after that.

There was a clear sign of lack of creativity in the Egypt midfield and Salah was hardly supplied in the final 3rd.

Mohamed Salah has had fewer touches than any other Egyptian outfield player in the first half against Russia.





Russia won the match convincingly and has now scored more goals in this World Cup (8) than they had in their previous two World Cup tournaments combined.

Russia's spot in the knockout stages can be secured tomorrow if Uruguay avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia, a result that would also seal a premature exit for Egypt.

Trivia: Mohamed Salah is the third different player to score for Egypt at the WorldCup, after Abdelrahman Fawzi (1934) and Magdy Abed El Ghani (1990).

Russia's eight goals in the first two WorldCup games is a joint-record for a host nation (Italy 1934 also 8).