Fifa World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt live: When and where to watch

Hosts will be eyeing to seal their berth for the knockout stage of the Fifa Worlf Cup 2018 when they face Egypt, who will be bolstered by the return of star forward Mohamed Salah, in their second Group A game here on Tuesday.

will be high on confidence after butchering Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening game in Moscow. Egypt, however, suffered a 0-1 loss to Uruguay in the absence of Salah.

currently top Group A charts on goal difference ahead of Uruguay while are placed third and another defeat for the North African nation will force them for an early exit from the mega event.

Salah returns, Dzagoev out for Russia

Salah has been declared 100 per cent fit to play by Egypt's team doctor which will be a major relief for the team management.

are strengthened by Salah's return while Russia will be weakened by the absence of creative midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who suffered injury in the opening game.

"Salah participated in training with his teammates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia according to technical staff," Egypt's team manager Ihab Leheta was quoted as saying by FIFA.com. "Russia's game is fateful and difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay," he added.

What Russian camp thinks

Denis Cheryshev, who was Russia's hero against Saudi Arabia after scoring twice, however feels even if Salah misses Tuesday's game, their task will not be easy.

"If he (Salah) is not there, does that mean our task becomes easy? Not at all," Cheryshev was quoted as saying by FIFA.com. The left winger felt that Salah's inclusion in Egypt's playing XI will make the issue interesting. "If he plays, it will be hard but more interesting. He's one of the best and you always want to compete with the best and win," Cheryshev added.

How the teams look



Apart from Cheryshev, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Yury Zhirkov, Alexander Samedov will comprise the midfield behind Fedor Smolov. The dynamic midfield has shown in the previous game that it can initiate attacks from any part of the pitch.

Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov and Sergey Ignashevich will form the defence.

Russia have to put the result against Saudi Arabia behind them as the game against will a totally different story.

With or without Salah, the hosts will have to fight hard to register another victory.

A win or a draw against Russia will keep Egypt's hopes alive ahead of its final group game against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Overall, all eyes will be on Salah, who almost single-handedly led Egypt to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

The 26-year-old, who plays as a forward for English club Liverpool, netted five of the team's eight qualifying goals, including an injury-time penalty against Republic of Congo that ensured qualification got Egypt.

Salah will share the attack with Marwan Mohsen and Amr Warda, while the midfield of Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny and Abdalla Said will be tasked with landing balance.

The backline of Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fathi and Mohamed Abdel-Shafy had nearly stopped Uruguay before a late set-piece goal blew them away. The four players will have to block the Russian incisive attacks.

Where to watch the match

will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2018 at 11:30 PM

Russia vs Egypt will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Here is the 23-man squad for Russia and Egypt

Russia

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Soslan Dzhanaev, Andrey Lunev;

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Ruslan Kambolov, Fedor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Roman Neustadter, Konstantin Rausch, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandes;

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy, Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksandr Tashaev, Denis Cheryshev;

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksey Miranchuk, Fedor Smolov, Fedor Chalov.

Egypt

Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekramy, Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El Shennawy.

Defenders: Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Fathi, Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed Hegazi, Saad Samir.

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Abdallah El Said, Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud Kahraba, Sam Morsy, Shikabala, Ramadan Sobhi, Mahmoud Hassan, Amr Warda.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen,

Russian Caoch Stanislav knows how to stop Salah

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says the World Cup hosts have figured out a way to reign in Egypt's striker in Saint Petersburg.

The 26-year-old has scored 44 goals in a sensational first season for Liverpool and is keen to make his debut after missing the Pharaohs' 1-0 opening game loss to Uruguay with a shoulder injury.

Salah's name has been creeping into conversations often since Russia's 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia in Thursday's tournament curtain-raiser.But Cherchesov said he was not particularly concerned.

"We know how to play against him," the Russia coach said after the team's morning training session.

"We are ready to stop Salah and we will." The bold promise highlights a new swagger that had been missing from the host nation's team for much of the past year.

But the men in red are now on the cusp of making their first knockout stage of a World Cup in post-Soviet history. The achievement would a huge relief for both players and Russians who worried about being humiliated on the world's biggest sporting stage. One poll said Thursday's win has seen the number of Russians who say they plan to follow the football rise from 52 per cent to 64 per cent. Russia's veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev said he would rather focus on winning than any particular opposing player. "Would I prefer to see Salah play or not? I do not even know how to respond," said Akinfeev. "I would prefer to see my team win.

Harry sees Russia winning

Harry, an oracle otter from Sochi, has predicted that the Russian team will win their FIFA World Cup Group A game against Egypt on Tuesday, the administration in the Russian Black Sea resort city said.

"Harry is very patriotic. For the second time, he predicts the victory of the Russian team, and this time in a match against the Egyptian team. Harry has chosen a ball with our country's tricolour," director of the Sochi aquarium Zhanna Zazina said, according to the press service.

Earlier, Harry was right about the outcome of the opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia.