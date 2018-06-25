Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Monday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The 11th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see the doubleheaders for the first time. All teams will start playing their 3rd and last group game, which will eventually decide their Round 16 (knockout) chances. Monday will see Cristiano Ronaldo play his last group match and will decide whether Portugal leads the group or Spain.



Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st two matches: and Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

When and Where to watch: and Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group A match, match will take place in Samara while second match will be played between Saudi Arabia and Egypt (Saudi Arabia vs Egypt) on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 7:30 PM (IST).





Uruguay vs Russia and match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





Uruguay vs Russia and match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

The other two matches: Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal

When and Where to watch: Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group B match, Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal match will take place in Kaliningrad and Iran vs Portugal will be played in Saransk on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).





Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal matches will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.





