Tunisia World Cup squad: Can the Carthage Eagles cross first round barrier?

The national football team nicknamed Les Aigles de Carthage (The Eagles of Carthage or The Carthage Eagles) have qualified for four FIFA World Cups, the first one in 1978, but have yet to make it out of the first round. Nevertheless, they created history in that 1978 tournament in Argentina by becoming the first African side to win a World Cup match, beating Mexico 3–1. They also held defending champions West Germany to a goalless draw before bowing out. They have since qualified for three tournaments in succession, in 1998, 2002, 2006, and have qualified for the 2018 finals.

Nabil Maaloul is a stalwart of Tunisia’s national team during the 1980s and ‘90s, Maâloul was appointed as coach in April 2017. The former midfielder had already made his name as a coach by leading Esperance to the 2011 CAF Champions League title and, under his guidance, Tunisia have qualified for their first World Cup in 12 years.

defender Yohan Benalouane, who only made his international debut in March, is in Nabil Maaloul's 23-man Tunisia squad for the World Cup in Russia.





Former France youth internationals Seifeddine Khaoui, and Mouez Hassen are also included, having pledged their futures to the Carthage Eagles.

Long-term absentees Mohamed Larbi, Karim Laribi and Ahmed Akaichi have been left out, along with Scotland-based Bilel Mohsni.

The star quartet of Wahbi Khazri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ali Maaloul and Naim Sliti are on the official list, as announced by Tunisia's Football Federation.

Wahbi Khazri has enjoyed the best season of his career so far during 2017/18 with French Ligue 1 side Rennes and was a key factor in Tunisia's return to the world stage. His most notable contributions during FIFA World Cup qualifying saw Khazri score an important goal against Mauritania in Round 2, as well as the winner against Libya in November 2016.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui has been tasked with supplying the creativity in the absence of the injured Youssef Msakni. Well-drilled and more than the sum of their parts.





Other omissions from the original 29-man squad include the Esperance duo of Moez Ben Cherifia and Khalil Chammam.

Group: Tunisia are in Group G and will play England, Belgium and Panama

Tunisia's 23 man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)