Germany Fifa World Cup squad: Can the defending champions go all the way?

don’t appear to be in a great shape as they head for Russia to defend their World Cup trophy. Their poor form in friendlies continues with a 2-1 defeat to Austria in Klagenfurt on June 2. Joachim Low’s men have had a successful qualification campaign, but failed to win a game since October 2017.

“This is their worst run of form since going six games without a win in 1931. It’s a frustrating defeat because we didn’t implement a lot of what we had talked about,” head coach Low told www.dfb.de after the Austria loss.

But the Germans, known for their fighting spirit, can’t be written off as they aim to lift the cup for the fourth time. For they are still at the top in the Fifa Rankings. In the qualification round, finished with 10 wins from 10 matches.



Consider this: is the only nation to have won both the men’s and women’s World Cups. And after the Confederations Cup 2017 win, Germany became one of the four nations — alongside Brazil, Argentina and France — to win all three important men’s titles recognised by Fifa: the World Cup, the Confederations Cup and the Olympic tournament.

Coach: Low has been at the helm since 2006, having previously served as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann. He has led the team to tremendous success during his decade-plus stint, lifting the 2014 World Cup and winning the with a young side.





(Photo: @DFB_Team)

Squad: and have made the cut despite recent injuries, but there’s no place for Mario Gotze, who scored the winning goal in the final against Argentina four years ago.

A surprise exclusion is Manchester City's Leroy Sane, who in the 2017-18 Premier League season became one of the five players to reach both the landmarks of 10+ goals and 10+ assists. He achieved the feat in fewer appearances and minutes on the field in comparison with the others.

Germany have an excellent squad depth, with the reserve bench looking as strong as the first 11.





Defence: The duo of Jerome Boateng and Matt Hummels will continue with their partnership in the World Cup. Jonas Hector and Joshua Kimmich are ready to rock as wing backs. Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginter too look set for a successful run in Russia.

Midfield: The German midfield has great depths and versatility. With Reus set to play his first World Cup, we can see him along with Thomas Muller in the wings. Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira will take care of the central midfield. The Germans can also opt for Julian Draxler, with Leon Goretzka and Illkay Gundogan in the central side of the midfield.

Attack: After the retirement of Miroslav Klose, Germany are missing their familiar striking face. But they have Timo Werner, who has had an impressive Bundesliga campaign with Leipzig club. Veteran striker Mario Gomez is up in the central position. Then there is Marco Reus, who played as a central forward recently after the injury of Michy Batshuayi in Dortmund.





Thomas Muller. (Photo: @DFB_Team)

Germany’s 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig)