Fifa World Cup, JPN vs CRO Live Score: It's 1-1 after 90, extra-time begins
Fifa World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs Croatia Live Score and Updates:
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Japan Football Team celebrates after beating Spain 2-1 and moving to Round of 16 at Fifa World Cup Qatar. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup
Japan, having stunned Spain and Germany at the group stage of teh Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, is now upo against Croatia in the Round of 16. With Australia already out, the baton of Asian representation in the World Cup lies heavily on the Japanese team and with the kind of performances that they have put in, there is no doubt that they are more than capable enough of stunning the eastern european nation.
With almost the last World Cup looming large for the likes of Luka Modric, Perisic and also Kramaric going for the last Hurrah, the Croatian team would look to go one better this time around than they were last time and try and win this World Cup. To be able to do that, they would have to first get through Japan.
Whether it will be the Japanese perseverance sailing through or will Croatia's resistance and defensive game see them through, could only be known after the 90 minutes, or maybe 120 or maybe after the penalty shoot-out. Stay tuned for all that and more.
Japan Starting 11
Gonda; Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi; Ito, Morita, Junya, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada
Formation- 3-4-3
Croatia Starting 11
Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Petkovic, Kramaric, Perisic
Formation- 4-3-3
Fifa World Cup Round of 16 JPN vs CRO Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
