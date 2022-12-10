Fifa World Cup, NED vs ARG Live Score: Molina scores, Argentina ahead 1-0
Fifa World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Argentina Quarterfinal Live Score Updates: With Brazil knocked out, Argentina are the lone carrier of the South American battle left. Can they carry it to last 4?
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2022 | FIFA | FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Lionel Messi could be playing his last World Cup. Photo: @goal
Netherlands vs Argentina, Quarterfinal Live Score
The Preview
The Argentina side would be full of confidence after their easy 2-1 win against Australia as they face the Dutch side which beat the USA in their last 16 games.
This game is going to be played tactically as both the teams are filled with players with outstanding skills in the form of Lionel Messy, Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Enzo Fernandes and Laotaro Martinez.
Also Read: Fifa WC, CRO vs BRA Highlights: Croatia win shoot-out, send Brazil packing
Also Read: Fifa WC, CRO vs BRA Highlights: Croatia win shoot-out, send Brazil packing
Apart from these talented players the two managers also have different styles of managing their sides and it will be a test for both Luis van Gaal and Lionel Scaloni.
It would, however, come down to handling pressure and in that department, both the teams have been poor though Argentina have the advantage of winning over the Netherlands in a semi-final which they achieved in 2018. Whether the Dutch will be able to payback with damages or will Argentina once again pfrevial, only time can tell.
Netherlands Starting 11
Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn
Formation- 3-4-1-2
Argentina Starting 11
E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.
Formation- 3-5-2
Fifa World Cup Quarterfinal NED vs ARG Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Argentina at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh