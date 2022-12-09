Fifa World Cup Quarterfinal, CRO vs BRA Live Score: Will Croatia be lucky?
Fifa World Cup Quarterfinal, Croatia vs Brazil, Live Score: With a thumping win over South Korea, Brazil are entering the Quarterfinal on a high. On the other hand, Croatia had to win it on penalties
The trio of Neymar, Vinicious Jr and Paqueta celebrate as Brazil lead 4-0 in Round of 16 match vs South Korea in Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
The Preview
Croatia, who are the runners-up from the last World Cup, have waged their way to yet another quarterfinal, even after drawing against Morocco in their first match. In their Round of 16 contest against Japan too, they were just not the better team., but got lucky in the penalty shoot-out.
On the other hand, Brazil have been flawless throughout the campaign except for a game against Cameroon in which they were defeated by a moment of brilliance from Vincent Abubakar late in the game. In the Round of 16, they beat South Korea 4-1 to send a statement to other teams.
The result of this match is going to play a crucial role in the making of the semi-final in the sense that if Brazil win tonight and Argentina win later in the night, it will set up a mouth-watering clash between the South American arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil.
Fifa World Cup Quarterfinal CRO vs BRA Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
