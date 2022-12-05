Fifa World Cup, ENG vs SEN Live Score, R-16: Will the English score early?
Fifa World Cup, England vs Senegal, Round of 16 Live Score and Updates: After the French victory early this evening, it's time to find who will face them in the quarterfinal as England take on Senegal
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
England vs Senegal, Round of 16 Fifa World Cup 2022.Photo: ANI
England vs Senegal Live Score, Round of 16
The English would be eager to get to the last eight once again and renew the rivalry with France who qualified earlier tonight. Harry Kane-led side will be up against Senegal, the Lions of Teranga and it is going to be a battle of the lines.
Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have been among the goals and although Harry Kane has had limited touches on the ball, he has been well served with balls which he has assisted to the lead strikers. Apart from Rashford and Saka, Grealish and Bellingham have been fascinating to watch and so has Phil Foden.
With young stars at his disposal, Garry Southgate would have for sure told them to go for the kill. Whether they will be able to execute his plans or not is yet to be seen.
On the other hand, Senegal seemed in good touch in all their games too and even without their star striker Sadio Mane, looks to be very dangerous with the ball in the opponent’s half, Can they put pressure on the English team which always seems to perform poorly in knockouts?
England Starting XI
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden
Formation- 4-3-3
Senegal Starting XI
Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia
Formation- 4-2-3-1
Fifa World Cup Round of 16 ENG vs SEN Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
