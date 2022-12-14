Fifa World Cup, ARG vs CRO Semifinal Live Score: Will Messi magic continue?
Fifa World Cup, Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and Updates: It is the final frontier before the finale and the teams of Luka Modric and Lionel Messi would look to fight it out in the semis clash
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Lionel Messi key as Argentina face Croatia in Fifa World Cup semifinal. Photo: @goal
The Preview
Luka Modric-led Croatia will be up against Lionel Messi. Finest in their class, the two players are reaching that age at which they must live their dream of lifting the World Cup and they are ready to do anything to live that dream. Now, just a game away from living that dream of playing the final and lifting the trophy, they would look to finish with finesse.
Argentina have the likes of Rodrigo de Paul, Angel di Maria, Acuna and Molina as star players while Enzo Fernandes is the rising talent and they all combine to get the ball to Lionel Messi as soon as possible. The tactics would be the same this time around as well. Only that they would be up against a team which is very hard to get through in the midfield.
Midfield maestro Luka Modric and his men would be targeting Messi and the Argentine midfielders to try and block them away from scoring, Ivan Perisic and Petkovic on the other hand would be looking to convert the scoring opportunities to build early pressure on the Albiselectos.
Thus this semifinal makes for a very interesting watch and the entire world would be looking forward to that.
Argentina Starting 11
Damian Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez
Formation: 4-4-2
Croatia Starting 11
Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
Formation: 4-3-3
Fifa World Cup Semifinal ARG vs CRO Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More