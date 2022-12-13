Fifa World Cup 2022 semi-final: Argentina take on Croatia tonight

-
-
The World Cup has finally reached its business end, and the battle will now be fought between those who have survived it all to go the distance. There is still some way before they reach the destination, though, with two more tests to be cleared.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has dreamed of getting his hands on the ultimate glory called the Fifa World Cup trophy, will be up against the magical man Luka Modric and his Croatian team, which reached the World Cup final for the first time in 2018 and would look to go one better this time around.
Argentina’s attack will form a crucial role
The likes of Acuna, Enzo Fernandez, Angel di Maria, Molina and Rodrigo de Paul would have to come in handy as they would be up against one of the most rigid defences guarded by the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa and Dejan Lovren. The main defence would be the goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic, who has won two back-to-back penalty shootouts for his team.
Messi would have to play the ball regularly to give his magic touch and put La Albicelestes ahead of the Vatreni.
Modric and his midfield play will be Croatia’s best resource
Just like Andres Iniesta for Spain, if Croatia were to go through and grab that first World Cup trophy, it would have to come through the playmaker Luka Modric. At nearly the sunset of his career, the Real Madrid midfielder has already done wonders by getting his team as far as the final in 2018 and the semi-final in this edition. He can only top these two performances by winning the trophy.
Semi-final Details
Match- Fifa World Cup Semi-Final- 1
Venue- Lusail Stadium, Qatar
Teams- Argentina and Croatia
Date and Time: 14th December, 12:30 am IST
Argentina Probable Starting 11
Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.
Croatia Probable Starting 11
Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 09:23 IST