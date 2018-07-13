FIFA World Cup: Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, the superstar who isn't

Where to begin? He was, as always, everywhere. Thirty minutes into the World Cup semi-final between Croatia and England is probably a decent place to start.

So just past the half hour on a Moscow evening bubbling with febrile anticipation, Luka Modric received the ball in the opposition box. Space was expectedly tight and Modric tried to ghost past Jordan Henderson, the ever-pugnacious Englishman, who, to his considerable credit, stayed with him. Now confronted with Henderson at the byline, Modric, instead of firing in a low and wholly hopeless cross and winning a corner, pirouetted, ...