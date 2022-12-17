Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France: Know the date, time and venue

LATEST NEWS
FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup in North America
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusial Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup
The Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusial Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup

The final of one of the most liked sporting events in the world, the football World Cup will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The final will be played between Argentina and France who have escaped all their adversaries through the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal to reach there.

Where will the Fifa World Cup final take place?

The Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France will be played at the iconic and beautiful Lusail Stadium in Lusai, Qatar. The stadium also hosted the semifinal between Argentina and Croatia which the Albicelestes won comfortably 3-0.

When will Argentina vs France World Cup final be played?

The final between Argentina and France will be played on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium. The match will begin at 08:30 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local time.

Where can people watch the Fifa World Cup final in India?

The Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France will be broadcast live and exclusive on the Sports 18 HD and SD networks on the television network in India. The match will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website as well. People can enjoy live streaming for free without any subscription fee.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 16:23 IST

