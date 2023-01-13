Hockey World Cup India vs Spain Preview: Midfield play crucial for India

The game which requires more understanding than enthusiasm, the one which involves more fouls than one could count and has (penalty) corners given, at times, on such ball plays, which are hard to follow even for the most learned of its students is back. It is also the same game that manages to thrill the audiences merely by the run of the striker with the ball under his stick and the goal in front of his eyes. Hockey, even in the dying stages of its existence managed to evoke passion in one of its early powerhouses India. Now with an Olympic bronze and people's hopes rising, the game has got more fans and more hope from it as the World Cup arrives in the land of the magician Dhyanchand.

The World Cup of is here and it starts with four matches on its opening day, Friday, January 13th, after a grand opening ceremony held on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The match that concerns host India would take place at 7 pm in the evening according to the Indian Standard Time. They would take on Spain at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Defence is a major issue for India



In the recently played Pro League games as well as on the tour of Australia for five Tests matches, India managed to give away leads by conceding penalty corners aplenty. In the two pro league games against Spain, India conceded those short corners deep in the last quarter and they resulted in goals against them.

The defence of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar needs to be more tacit if the hosts are to get ahead of their Spanish opponents in the World Cup opener. Most importantly, they need to be aware of their shoes and the back of their sticks as these have been the areas from where the corners have been conceded frequently.

The forward line is the real hope



The Indian forward line has experience in the form of Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and youth in the form of Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek. They have shown talent and got scoring capabilities. Abhishek showed it in the Pro League. Mandeep and Lalit have shown it over the years.

The real game would be played in the midfield



However, the real test of temperament would be in the midfield as the Spaniards have been quite impressive there. Reyne Marc is one of the best exponents of field goals and therefore India need to be wary of him.

The likes of former captain Manpreet Singh, Nilkanata Sharma and Hardik Singh would have to not win only win the ball, but also play it forward in the directions of Mandeep, Abhishek and Sukhjeet to get India off the mark. Counterattack is going to be very important for both sides.

Match Details



India vs Spain

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Tournament- FIH Men’s 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- and Disney Plus Hotstar



India FIH World Cup Squad



Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain FIH World Cup Squad



Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.