First ever white card shown in a football match: What does it mean?

Most fans must be aware of the red and yellow cards in . But history was scripted in on Sunday when a white card was shown for the first time in a women's cup quarter-final match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

The match was going in favour of Benfica when the card was shown.

What does "white card" mean in sports?

The card was initiated by to try and improve ethical value in the sport. It is in contrast with yellow and red cards which are used to discipline players for misconduct. The exact purpose and consequence of the card are yet to be announced.

During the match, a fan fell ill in the stands. The medical teams from both the teams rushed to the spot and the referee Catarina Campos showed the white card to them. It received a positive reception from the crowd at the Estadio da Luz, with many cheering and applauding the decision.

The card was shown as an appreciation to the medical teams for their spirit. Benfica went on to win the game 5-0.

Reports have suggested that associations are expected to release more comprehensive information about the use of the card in the near future. According to BBC, it has been suggested that the card be introduced more widely in the games.

In India, if the card is to be introduced, it will have to be recognised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).