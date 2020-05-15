Five-match Test series vs Australia won't be possible this year: Ganguly

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said that five-match Test series in Down Under will not be feasible later this year. Earlier, Cricket Australia has proposed a five-match Test series over the traditional four match rubber.
India cricket team led by Virat Kohli is scheduled to play four Tests Down Under in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November.
Terming their relationship with the BCCI as 'strong', Roberts had said a five-Test series is a possibility but not a certainty.
"There's no certainty about that [five-Test series] for the coming season, but what I can say is that the relationship between the BCCI and Cricket Australia is really strong," Roberts told reporters on a video call last month.
"We've discussed a shared desire to evolve to five-Test series between Australia and India in the future. It's something we've both committed to in principle in the future, the big question is whether or not we can bring that in before the next future tours cycle in 2023.
"We don't know what prospect there is of that next season, but certainly with a changing landscape...we won't rule out a possibility of that until we get closer to the time," he added.