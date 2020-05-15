Five-match Test series vs Australia won't be possible this year: Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president has said that five-match Test series in Down Under will not be feasible later this year. Earlier, has proposed a five-match Test series over the traditional four match rubber.



led by Virat Kohli is scheduled to play four Tests Down Under in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November.



What is Border-Gavaskar Trophy



The Border–Gavaskar Trophy is a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. It is currently played via the International Cricket Council's future tours program, with varying lengths of time between matches. If the series is drawn, then the country holding the trophy previously retains it.



The series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar, the first 2 test cricketers to have scored over 10,000 Test runs each, former captains of their respective teams, and were both world record holders for the most career runs scored in Test match cricket.



India currently holds the trophy after regaining the trophy from Australia in the 2017 series which they won 2–1, then retaining it in the 2018–19 series which they won by the same margin. The first edition was played in 1996.

