Football loses its essence when played in empty stadiums: Barcelona manager

Barcelona manager Quique Setien believes that loses its essence when playing in front of empty stands.

La Liga returned to action after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the competition resumed behind closed doors due to concerns regarding the spread of the deadly virus.

"We would rather play with the support of our fans tomorrow but we know it's not possible and we have to adapt. loses its essence playing in front of empty stands," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Barcelona made a winning comeback in the league as the club secured a commanding 4-0 win over Mallorca. La Liga leaders will now host Leganes in their next match on June 17.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table with 61 points, two points ahead of the second-placed club Real Madrid.

Setien hoped that Barcelona does not lose any "intimidation factor" due to the absence of fans.

"I hope we don't lose any intimidation factor because we don't have our fans. The public factor would help us a lot, I hope it doesn't hurt us too much now we won't have them with us," he said.

Setien also hailed "best player in the world" and said that the Argentine's contribution to the team is not limited to just scoring goals.

During Barcelona's first game after the resumption, Messi struck a brilliant goal, helping his side clinch a 4-0 win against Mallorca.

Moreover, the 32-year-old needs just two more goals to reach a combined 700 for club and country.

"Leo is fine. You don't only have to assess the goals he scored, but also the rest of his contributions, like assisting. That gives us a lot of points," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

"It's an astronomical number. I think he's reached 700 goals and that's why he's the best player in the world," he added.