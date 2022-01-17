For Brand Virat Kohli to rule, Batsman Kohli must score and emerge strong

He’s been among India’s most resilient brands. But Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from Test cricket captaincy could shake that image given the events of recent months.

For one, the cricketer was also removed from One Day International Cricket captaincy after he decided to step down as T20 captain. And then his exchanges with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), coupled with his weakening on-field performance, could have an impact on his brand image. That said, brand experts believe that Kohli’s brand value is also tied to his performance as a ...