Forbes highest-paid athletes: All you need to know about Kohli's earnings

In the Forbes top 100 highest-paid athletes list, swashbuckling skipper has jumped 30 places from last year’s 96th position and again become the only Indian, cricketer to feature in the list.

The 20-grand slam champion tops the list with $106.3 million earnings while Footballer finds a second spot with $105 million earnings. Ronaldo is followed by arch-rival ($104 million) and Brazilian ($95.5 million).

However, the Forbes also reported that due to (Covid-19) pandemic almost every sport has seen a dip in the players earnings with America Football being an exception.

Sport Cumulative earnings Athletes in Top 100 2019 2020 2019 2020 Basketball $1.3 billion $1.2 billion 35 35 Football $926 mn $773 mn 19 31 Soccer $607 mn $613 mn 12 14 Tennis $245 mn $296 mn 5 6 Boxing/MMA $278 mn $236 mn 6 5 Golf $215 mn $183 mn 5 4 Racing $95 mn $119 mn 2 3 Baseball $468 mn $27 mn 15 1 Cricket $26 mn $26 mn 1 1 Source: Forbes.com

The figures released by Forbes this year include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.

Salaries/Winnings: $2 million

BCCI: Grade A+ category

earns a retention fee of $ 1 million from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually while other $ 1 million is the prize money from international, domestic and bilateral competitions. This includes match fees, man of the match and series awards.

Endorsements: $ 24 million



The Indian cricket team captain Kohli is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India with endorsements from brands like Audi, Colgate-Palmolive, Flipkart, Google, Hero Motocorp, Puma, Uber, Valvoline and more. According to Forbes, he earns a total of $24 million through endorsements only.

Kohli also has a social media following of 134 million on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram which helped him to find most lucrative brand endorsements in India and he do paid promotion through his personal social media accounts as well.



