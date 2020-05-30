JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Forbes highest-paid athletes: Kohli only Indian, Roger Federer tops list
Business Standard

Forbes highest-paid athletes: All you need to know about Kohli's earnings

Forbes also reported that due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic almost every sport has seen a dip in the players earnings with America Football being an exception

Topics
Forbes list | Virat Kohli | India cricket team

Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI
According to Forbes, Virat Kohli earns a total of $24 million through endorsements only. File photo: PTI

In the Forbes top 100 highest-paid athletes list, swashbuckling skipper Virat Kohli has jumped 30 places from last year’s 96th position and again become the only Indian, cricketer to feature in the list.

The 20-grand slam champion Roger Federer tops the list with $106.3 million earnings while Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo finds a second spot with $105 million earnings. Ronaldo is followed by arch-rival Lionel Messi ($104 million) and Brazilian Neymar ($95.5 million).

However, the Forbes also reported that due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic almost every sport has seen a dip in the players earnings with America Football being an exception.

Here is the sport-by-sport breakdown of players earnings:

Sport Cumulative earnings Athletes in Top 100
2019 2020 2019 2020
Basketball $1.3 billion $1.2 billion 35 35
Football $926 mn $773 mn 19 31
Soccer $607 mn $613 mn 12 14
Tennis $245 mn $296 mn 5 6
Boxing/MMA $278 mn $236 mn 6 5
Golf $215 mn $183 mn 5 4
Racing $95 mn $119 mn 2 3
Baseball $468 mn $27 mn 15 1
Cricket $26 mn $26 mn 1 1
Source: Forbes.com

The figures released by Forbes this year include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.

Distribution of Virat Kohli earnings:

  • Salaries/Winnings: $2 million
  • BCCI: Grade A+ category
BCCI retention fee: Virat Kohli earns a retention fee of $ 1 million from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually while other $ 1 million is the prize money from international, domestic and bilateral competitions. This includes match fees, man of the match and series awards.

Endorsements: $ 24 million

The Indian cricket team captain Kohli is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India with endorsements from brands like Audi, Colgate-Palmolive, Flipkart, Google, Hero Motocorp, Puma, Uber, Valvoline and more. According to Forbes, he earns a total of $24 million through endorsements only.

Kohli also has a social media following of 134 million on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram which helped him to find most lucrative brand endorsements in India and he do paid promotion through his personal social media accounts as well.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 14:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY