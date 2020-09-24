Former Australia batsman, commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest

-
Former Australia batsman and well know commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thurday after a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was aged 59. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.
He was part of IPL 2020 broadcast team select dug-out.
Dean Jones' International career
|Batting Career Summary
|.
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Tests
|52
|89
|11
|3631
|216
|46.55
|7427
|48.89
|11
|2
|14
|361
|10
|ODIs
|164
|161
|25
|6068
|145
|44.62
|8362
|72.57
|7
|0
|46
|380
|64
|Bowling Career Summary
|.
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|5W
|10W
|Tests
|52
|10
|198
|64
|1
|1 for 5
|1 for 6
|1.94
|64
|198
|0
|0
|ODIs
|164
|8
|106
|81
|3
|2 for 34
|2 for 34
|4.58
|27
|35.33
|0
|0
Source: cricbuzz.com
