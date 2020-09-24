Former Australia batsman, commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest

Former Australia batsman and well know commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thurday after a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was aged 59. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

He was part of broadcast team select dug-out.

"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said.

Dean Jones' International career "Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

Batting Career Summary . M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Tests 52 89 11 3631 216 46.55 7427 48.89 11 2 14 361 10 ODIs 164 161 25 6068 145 44.62 8362 72.57 7 0 46 380 64

Bowling Career Summary . Matches Innings Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W Tests 52 10 198 64 1 1 for 5 1 for 6 1.94 64 198 0 0 ODIs 164 8 106 81 3 2 for 34 2 for 34 4.58 27 35.33 0 0

In an official statement Star Network said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements."