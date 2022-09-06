Frances Tiafoe stuns No 2 seed Rafael Nadal, enters US Open quarterfinals

-
ALSO READ
King of clay: Why Nadal's 14 French Open title wins make him the GOAT
Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka all out in US Open 1st round
Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st round match of her last US Open
World No. 3 Maria Sakkari, 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez ousted at US Open
Coco Gauff beats China's Zhang Shuai to reach US Open quarterfinals
-
Frances Tiafoe of America stunned four-time champion Rafael Nadal on Monday at the US Open to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-finals.
Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 24-year-old played fearlessly throughout the three-hour, 31-minute thriller to clinch the match against Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Tiafoe slammed the ball off both wings and rallied from a breakdown in the fourth set to become the first American man to reach the last eight in New York since John Isner in 2018. The American struck 49 winners to turn the tables in style.
The 22nd seed will next play Andrey Rublev after the ninth seed downed Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
After claiming the first set and losing the second, Tiafoe made a stunning comeback to clinch the third. In a tight fourth set, the Spaniard hammered first to move 3-1 ahead. Tiafoe stuck to his game plan, though, and worked his way back into the set. He swung freely and held his nerve, cruising off five straight games to seal a historic win.
"I'm beyond happy, almost in tears, I can't believe it. I played unbelievable tennis today. I really don't know what happened," Tiafoe said in his on-court interview.
"At 4-3 [in the fourth set], when I went up 40/0, my legs were like cement. I just needed to get out of the game and then pray to god that I don't have to serve for it. I was lucky enough to get out of that game. I came out not giving Rafa all the respect. I came out to win a tennis match if front of you guys," Tiafoe said.
"When I first came on the scene I felt like a lot of people had a lot of expectations on me on how I would do. I wasn't ready for it mentally. I wasn't mature enough for it. These past couple of years, when the tension hasn't been on me I have been able to develop. I have a great team behind me. I am just putting my head down and I am happy with where I am in life in general. I am able to do me and do it my way and enjoy the game I love," the American said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor