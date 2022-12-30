From Commonwealth Games to Fifa WC, 2022 was a year of reset for sports

And then there was 1 — one more 1st for Lionel Messi, after all the Champions League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Copa América and Ballon d’Or titles, and after the dribbles, tackles, free kicks and set pieces over 1,003 matches, 350 assists and 793 goals — scored every 112 minutes. But, perhaps, the most significant moment for the Argentina captain was his last goal to date – a penalty kick past France captain Hugo Lloris in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It paved the way for a 4-2 win on penalties, after a nail-biting 3-3 stalemate in which Messi scored twice and made one of the key passes for the third. The world wanted it for Messi. Perhaps, the beautiful game owed it to him. And when the fairy tale unfolded, he sealed it with a kiss.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 00:35 IST