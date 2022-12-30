From Commonwealth Games to Fifa WC, 2022 was a year of reset for sports

1 — one more 1st for, after all the Champions League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Copa América and Ballon d’Or titles, and after the dribbles, tackles, free kicks and set pieces over 1,003 matches, 350 assists and 793 goals — scored every 112 minutes. But, perhaps, the most significant moment for the Argentina captain was his last goal to date – a penalty kick past France captain Hugo Lloris in the final of the 2022 World Cup. It paved the way for a 4-2 win on penalties, after a nail-biting 3-3 stalemate in which scored twice and made one of the key passes for the third. The world wanted it for . Perhaps, the beautiful game owed it to him. And when the fairy tale unfolded, he sealed it with a kiss.