Business Standard

From Commonwealth Games to Fifa WC, 2022 was a year of reset for sports

2022 was about one sporting great finally realising his dream and another bowing out after having done it all

FIFA World Cup | Messi | Virat Kohli

Business Standard 

Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup

Lionel Messi converts penalty and puts his team 1-0 up in the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France. Photo:@Argentina


































And then there was 1 — one more 1st for Lionel Messi, after all the Champions League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Copa América and Ballon d’Or titles, and after the dribbles, tackles, free kicks and set pieces over 1,003 matches, 350 assists and 793 goals — scored every 112 minutes. But, perhaps, the most significant moment for the Argentina captain was his last goal to date – a penalty kick past France captain Hugo Lloris in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It paved the way for a 4-2 win on penalties, after a nail-biting 3-3 stalemate in which Messi scored twice and made one of the key passes for the third. The world wanted it for Messi. Perhaps, the beautiful game owed it to him. And when the fairy tale unfolded, he sealed it with a kiss.

Read our full coverage on FIFA World Cup

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 00:35 IST

