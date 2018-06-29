Germany's exit from Fifa World Cup brings back memories of the Cold War

Germany’s stunning 2- 0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday resulted in the defending champions crashing out of the World Cup. A similar surprise loss was handed out to another German team in the 1974 World Cup — but the winners were also Germans.

The East and West German teams faced each other in their first — and only — international match on June 22 that year. Recalling that match in 2006, the captain of that East German team, Bernd Bransch, told Der Spiegel: “It wasn’t so important that it was West Germany.” But this is far from the truth: it ...