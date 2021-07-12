Govt will stand with Olympic players, try to provide facilities: Pramanik

-
Asserting that the Government of India will stand with the players for the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik on Sunday said that the Centre is confident that our sportspersons will play to bring glory to India.
Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "In this pandemic situation, the Government of India will stand with the Olympic players and try to provide all facilities to them. We are very confident that our sportspersons will play to bring glory to India. I extend my best wishes to all the players."
"I take motivation from the youth and I try to take experience from those who are senior, I do not know whether I have the ability to motivate anyone or not, but I keep getting from everyone," he added.
Pramanik, who has recently been inducted into the Union Cabinet said he is trying to learn from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
"I have got a chance to work with the cabinet of Modi Ji, I think I am very fortunate that got the opportunity to work with Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. I am learning a lot, I am trying to learn a lot from Anurag Ji and gradually. I will try to go ahead and understand the work," he said.
The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Japan. A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.
This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.
