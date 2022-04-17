GT vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 29

-
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Timing
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs CSK toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and CSK would look like
Although Gujarat Titans are on a winning spree, they could do well to play Wriddhiman Saha at number three in place of Vijay Shankar who is terribly out of form. Even Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be tried in place of Matthew Wade to make the Playing 11 even more dangerous.
As for the Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t returned to form in five games, but it is good that Robin Uthappa from the other end is firing, otherwise, Devon Conway could have been given a chance. But knowing how rigid the CSK framework is, expecting a change in their Playing 11 just after they have won a game.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Matthew Wade (wk)/ Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
