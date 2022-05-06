GT vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 51

-
Hardik Pandya, the man who was made what he is today, will face the team that played the most poignant role in his making- the Mumbai Indians today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. As Gujarat captain, he will be more than willing to showcase his talent with captaincy against his former teammates.
But more than that, Gujarat Titans will dearly need him to fire as a victory in this game can take the Titans straight to the Playoffs without waiting for other results in the league. Mumbai Indians would like to be a proper party pooper as they try and win every match from here on. They in fact won their last match against Rajasthan Royals.
Thus it is going to be an exciting close encounter and a mouthwatering one for the fans of both sides who will pack the Brabourne to its highest limit on May 06th, 2022.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and MI would look like
The Mumbai side would not look to chop and change anything as they have finally found the right Playing 11 which clicked together to get them to the victory in the last game.
The Gujarat Titans on the other hand could bring back Yash Dyal who performed brilliantly in the last two games. But his inclusion is dependent on the certainty of him being fully fit. Other than that, the Titans too don’t need to make any major changes in their Playing 11.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan/ Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
MI Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs MI toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
