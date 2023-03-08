WPL 2023: Sneh Rana's Gujarat fight Smriti's RCB to break the losing streak

The Women’s Premier League has shown that the capacity to turn the crowds towards them and make things interesting is very much intact within women’s cricket. Most of the games have been high-scoring affairs and few have been thrillers. Now, two teams, who haven’t won any game so far in the two they have played, will be up against each other.

Smriti Mandhan-led Women have tested defeat in both their games against Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women. On the other hand, Beth Mooney, who were supposed to lead the side, got injured in the first game itself. She could not bat in that game which her team lost by 143 runs.

In the next game, were led by Sneh Rana and they almost pulled off a win but for Grace Harris’ magic which literally snatched away the game from Rana and her side.

In this game though, both the teams would be looking to break the losing streak and remain in the hunt for a top-three finish on the table. Losing three in a row would dampen the chances of any side in a tournament which has only eight matches per team.

GG vs RCB W, WPL 2023: Match Details



Date and Time: Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GG vs RCB-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Brabouynrnhe Stadium offers a lot of scoring opportunities as the ground is short and the boundaries are pulled up a bit more in women’s games. It has pace and bounce and therefore the ball comes onto the crease easily. Spinners do not get much purchase and due to dew, it becomes even more difficult to get the ball to grip or turn.

Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Weather Update

Clear skies will be present with the temperature nearing about 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 58% with the wind speed at 17 km/hr. It will be ideal weather for the cricket game except for the dew which will favour the teams batting second.