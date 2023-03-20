Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women: Playing 11, timing and more

Gujarat Giants Women will face UP Warriorz Women today at 3:30 pm IST at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the points table, with only two wins in seven matches. UP Warriorz will look to confirm their berth in playoffs of the inaugural Women Premier League 2023. The UP Warriorz team has three wins in the last six matches and is currently in the 3rd spot in the points table.

The UP Warriorz's morale is high after defeating Mumbai Indians Women in their last match. The UP team handed Mumbai Indians their first defeat of the season.

Gujarat Giants Giants have nothing much left in the season, but they can scupper the UP Warriorz journey to the playoffs.



UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants Women last time

This is the second time that Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will play each other. UP Warriorz clinched the nail-biting match in the last over that time. Grace Harris smashed undefeated 59 runs in 26 deliveries and became the player of the match.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants scored 169 runs and Harleen Kaur was the team’s top scorer with 46 runs in 32 deliveries. UP Warriorz lost some early wickets until Kiran Navgire scored 53 runs in 43 balls, and later Grace Harris's score of 24 runs in the last over shifted the match to their side.

Kim Grath for GG-W tried her best as she took 5 wickets in 4 overs by giving 36 runs but couldn't make her team win.



UPW-W vs GG-W: Possible playing 11

Here is the possible playing 11 for both teams:

UP Warriors Women: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bench: Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (C), Ashwani Kumari, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar

Bench: Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Where will the 17th match of WPL 2023 between GG-W and UPW-W be played?

The match between GG-W and UPW-W will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.



Where to watch the live action?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of UPW-W vs GG-W on Sports 18 network in India and can also stream on Jio Cinema for free.



When will the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women match begin?

The 17th match of WPL 2023 will begin at 3:30 pm IST, while the toss is scheduled to be held at 3 pm IST.