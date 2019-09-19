JUST IN
Haryana vs Bengal: Top raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019 clash in today's match

Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers possess a very good raiding depth. They are among the only three teams to have three raiders scoring 50-plus raid points in PKL 2019

BS Web Team 

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers

In Match 97 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will be eyeing the second spot on the PKL points table, when they take on Bengal Warriors at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Thursday. If Haryana manage to win today’s match by more than 7 points they could move to the second spot and consolidate their chances to finish as one of the top two teams. The top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals, while teams ranked third to sixth will have to play eliminators. The match will feature two of the top performing raid units facing off against each other in what could be a potential raid fest.

Performance of Raid Units - PKL 7
Bengal Warriors Vs. Haryana Steelers
19.9 (3rd) Avg. Raid Pts 18.9 (4th)
48 (2nd) Raid SR 45 (4th)
20% (2nd) Raid Failure % 21% (3rd)

Haryana and Bengal have a good raiding depth

Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers possess a very good raiding depth. They are among the only three teams to have three raiders scoring 50-plus raid points in PKL 2019.

Teams with most no: of raiders with 50+ raid points - PKL 7
Teams Raiders with 50+ Raid Pts
Bengal Warriors 3
Haryana Steelers 3
Tamil Thalaivas 3
All of Haryana’s key raiders (Vikas Kandola, Vinay, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen) have scored a SUPER 10 each at least once. Even Bengal’s raiders -- Maninder, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh -- have scored a SUPER 10. Sukesh Hegde came close in registering a SUPER 10 the other day against U Mumba.

Teams with most raiders scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7
Team Number of Raiders scoring SUPER 10
Haryana Steelers 4
Puneri Paltan 4
Bengal Warriors 3
Dabang Delhi 3
Tamil Thalaivas 3
For Bengal Warriors, all raiders have supported the lead raider Maninder immensly. Maninder averages 8.6 raid points per match and support raiders have done their job by reviving Maninder early.

Bengal Warriors Raid Unit - PKL 2019
Raider Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR
Maninder Singh 241 138 8.6 57
K. Prapanjan 174 87 5.8 50
Mohammad Nabibakhsh 159 62 3.9 39
Sukesh Hegde 62 28 2.8 45
The same goes for Haryana’s raid unit too. While the lead raider Vikas Kandola averages 9.7 raid points, all the other three support raiders have averaged more than four raid points per match.

Haryana Steelers Raid Unit - PKL 2019
Raider Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR
Vikas Kandola 239 116 9.7 49
Naveen 108 51 4.3 47
Vinay 141 63 4.2 45
Prashanth Kumar Rai 63 37 4.1 59

Can Maninder continue his heroics against Haryana Steelers?

Among all the opponents Maninder has played against, he has his highest average raid points against Haryana Steelers.

Highest Avg. Raid Pts for Maninder Singh against an opposition - PKL
Opposition Avg Raid Pts
Haryana Steelers 13.3
Bengaluru Bulls 11.6
Patna Pirates 10.6
In all the three matches he has played against Haryana, he managed to score 10 or more points.

Maninder Singh vs. Haryana Steelers - PKL
Match Raid Pts
KOL v HAR Match 60 PKL 7 15
HAR v KOL Match 96 PKL 6 11
KOL v HAR M 62, PKL 5 14
Vikas Kandola highly impactful for Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola is one of the only 8 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019 to have touched the 100-raid-point mark. Despite him being sixth in the list of leading raid point scorers (116 raid points), he managed to reach that milestone in fewer matches as he missed Haryana’s initial matches due to injury. He has the fourth best raid point average behind Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal.

Highest Raid Point Average - PKL 7
Raider Raid Point Avg.
Pawan Sehrawat 12.9
Naveen Kumar 12.3
Pardeep Narwal 11.9
Vikas Kandola 9.7

First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 14:17 IST

