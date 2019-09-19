Haryana vs Bengal: Top raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019 clash in today's match

In Match 97 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will be eyeing the second spot on the PKL points table, when they take on at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Thursday. If Haryana manage to win today’s match by more than 7 points they could move to the second spot and consolidate their chances to finish as one of the top two teams. The top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals, while teams ranked third to sixth will have to play eliminators. The match will feature two of the top performing raid units facing off against each other in what could be a potential raid fest.

Performance of Raid Units - PKL 7 Bengal Warriors Vs. Haryana Steelers 19.9 (3rd) Avg. Raid Pts 18.9 (4th) 48 (2nd) Raid SR 45 (4th) 20% (2nd) Raid Failure % 21% (3rd)

and possess a very good raiding depth. They are among the only three teams to have three raiders scoring 50-plus raid points in

Teams with most no: of raiders with 50+ raid points - PKL 7 Teams Raiders with 50+ Raid Pts Bengal Warriors 3 Haryana Steelers 3 Tamil Thalaivas 3

All of Haryana’s key raiders (Vikas Kandola, Vinay, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen) have scored a SUPER 10 each at least once. Even Bengal’s raiders -- Maninder, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh -- have scored a SUPER 10. Sukesh Hegde came close in registering a SUPER 10 the other day against U Mumba. Teams with most raiders scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7 Team Number of Raiders scoring SUPER 10 Haryana Steelers 4 Puneri Paltan 4 Bengal Warriors 3 Dabang Delhi 3 Tamil Thalaivas 3

Bengal Warriors Raid Unit - PKL 2019 Raider Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Maninder Singh 241 138 8.6 57 K. Prapanjan 174 87 5.8 50 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 159 62 3.9 39 Sukesh Hegde 62 28 2.8 45

The same goes for Haryana’s raid unit too. While the lead raider Vikas Kandola averages 9.7 raid points, all the other three support raiders have averaged more than four raid points per match.

Haryana Steelers Raid Unit - PKL 2019 Raider Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Vikas Kandola 239 116 9.7 49 Naveen 108 51 4.3 47 Vinay 141 63 4.2 45 Prashanth Kumar Rai 63 37 4.1 59

Among all the opponents Maninder has played against, he has his highest average raid points against Haryana Steelers.

Highest Avg. Raid Pts for Maninder Singh against an opposition - PKL Opposition Avg Raid Pts Haryana Steelers 13.3 Bengaluru Bulls 11.6 Patna Pirates 10.6

In all the three matches he has played against Haryana, he managed to score 10 or more points.

Maninder Singh vs. Haryana Steelers - PKL Match Raid Pts KOL v HAR Match 60 PKL 7 15 HAR v KOL Match 96 PKL 6 11 KOL v HAR M 62, PKL 5 14

Vikas Kandola is one of the only 8 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019 to have touched the 100-raid-point mark. Despite him being sixth in the list of leading raid point scorers (116 raid points), he managed to reach that milestone in fewer matches as he missed Haryana’s initial matches due to injury. He has the fourth best raid point average behind Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal.