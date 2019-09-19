Haryana vs Bengal: Top raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019 clash in today's match

-
In Match 97 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will be eyeing the second spot on the PKL points table, when they take on Bengal Warriors at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Thursday. If Haryana manage to win today’s match by more than 7 points they could move to the second spot and consolidate their chances to finish as one of the top two teams. The top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals, while teams ranked third to sixth will have to play eliminators. The match will feature two of the top performing raid units facing off against each other in what could be a potential raid fest.
|Performance of Raid Units - PKL 7
|Bengal Warriors
|Vs.
|Haryana Steelers
|19.9 (3rd)
|Avg. Raid Pts
|18.9 (4th)
|48 (2nd)
|Raid SR
|45 (4th)
|20% (2nd)
|Raid Failure %
|21% (3rd)
Haryana and Bengal have a good raiding depth
Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers possess a very good raiding depth. They are among the only three teams to have three raiders scoring 50-plus raid points in PKL 2019.
|Teams with most no: of raiders with 50+ raid points - PKL 7
|Teams
|Raiders with 50+ Raid Pts
|Bengal Warriors
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|3
|Teams with most raiders scoring a SUPER 10 - PKL 7
|Team
|Number of Raiders scoring SUPER 10
|Haryana Steelers
|4
|Puneri Paltan
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|3
|Dabang Delhi
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|3
|Bengal Warriors Raid Unit - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Maninder Singh
|241
|138
|8.6
|57
|K. Prapanjan
|174
|87
|5.8
|50
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|159
|62
|3.9
|39
|Sukesh Hegde
|62
|28
|2.8
|45
|Haryana Steelers Raid Unit - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Vikas Kandola
|239
|116
|9.7
|49
|Naveen
|108
|51
|4.3
|47
|Vinay
|141
|63
|4.2
|45
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|63
|37
|4.1
|59
Can Maninder continue his heroics against Haryana Steelers?
Among all the opponents Maninder has played against, he has his highest average raid points against Haryana Steelers.
|Highest Avg. Raid Pts for Maninder Singh against an opposition - PKL
|Opposition
|Avg Raid Pts
|Haryana Steelers
|13.3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11.6
|Patna Pirates
|10.6
|Maninder Singh vs. Haryana Steelers - PKL
|Match
|Raid Pts
|KOL v HAR Match 60 PKL 7
|15
|HAR v KOL Match 96 PKL 6
|11
|KOL v HAR M 62, PKL 5
|14
Vikas Kandola is one of the only 8 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2019 to have touched the 100-raid-point mark. Despite him being sixth in the list of leading raid point scorers (116 raid points), he managed to reach that milestone in fewer matches as he missed Haryana’s initial matches due to injury. He has the fourth best raid point average behind Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal.
|Highest Raid Point Average - PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid Point Avg.
|Pawan Sehrawat
|12.9
|Naveen Kumar
|12.3
|Pardeep Narwal
|11.9
|Vikas Kandola
|9.7