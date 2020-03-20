The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world on its knees with many social, religious gatherings and sports events being postponed or getting cancelled. In fact, a cloud also hangs over the world's largest sporting event, Summer Olympic Games, which might also get postponed. The Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this year from July 24 to August 9. However, the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has reiterated that it is too early to think about cancelling or delaying





Here are sports events that are still happening despite Covid-19 pandemic:

Olympics

The Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended.

The Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

The Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens on March 19 was held without spectators.

Soccer

Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition has banned spectators for the rest of the 2019/20 season and faces a temporary hiatus due to quarantine restrictions that have affected two teams.

Organisers are nonetheless planning to pack the final matches into a condensed schedule before the playoffs.

Belarus kicked off its new season on March 19 and said it would even allow spectators to watch the games.

Rugby Union

South Africa's July tests against Scotland and Georgia remain as scheduled but will be reviewed in April.

Rugby League

Australia's National Rugby League, the world's richest competition in the 13-man rugby code and most popular spectator sport in the country's eastern states, is continuing for the time being at closed stadiums.

Australian Rules

The top flight Australian Football League launched its season as scheduled in Melbourne on March 19 but without fans in attendance and after organisers slashed the season to 17 rounds from 22.

Snooker

The World Championships in Sheffield from April 18-May 4 is going ahead as of now.

Horse racing

Australian races are continuing in key markets but without fans.

Mixed marrtial arts

The Cage Warriors mixed martial arts promotion is set to go ahead with its planned event in England on March 20 after a switch of venue from London to Manchester.