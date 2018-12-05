Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Netherlands take on Germany in today's 1st game

Day 8 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see Pool D encounters. In today’s first hockey match, Netherlands lock horns with Germany while the second match will be played between Pakistan and Malaysia at in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison for previous World Cups, Germany have an edge as they won 2 games out of 6 while 3 ended in a draw. The Hockey World Cup 2014 silver medalists Netherlands were in sublime form in their first match in 2018 as they crushed Malaysia 7-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Jeroen Hertzberger a goal-a-piece from Mirco Pruyser, Mink van der Weerden, Robbert Kemperman, and Thierry Brinkman. Germany, on the other hand, coming into the match with a hard-fought win over Pakistan.

TO Check FIH Men’s points table CLICK HERE



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 8, Match 2: Pakistan vs Malaysia



In today’s second hockey match, four-time world champions Pakistan take on Asian games 2018 silver medalists at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. This game is crucial for both the teams to enhance their chances to get a place in cross-overs and the winner of today’s match will surely finish in top 3 in Pool D of The only positive for Malaysia from their previous game is their goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam, who pulled off some stunning saves. The Netherlands had a whopping 29 shots on target but they converted only 7. On the other hand, Pakistan gave a stiff challenge to Germany in their first match of Even though they lost 0-1 against the World Number 6 team, they did not go down without a fight.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 8



Match 1: Netherlands vs Germany



Time: 5 pm IST



The Netherlands vs Germany will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Match 2: Pakistan vs Malaysia



Time: 7 pm IST



The Pakistan vs Malaysia match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match and score updates.