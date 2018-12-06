Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

The Day 9 of FIH Men’s hockey world cup 2018 will see the start of 3rd round matches with Pool A encounters. In today's first match, Spain will lock horns with New Zealand while the second match will be played between Rio Olympic gold medallist Argentina and France at in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison for previous Hockey World Cups, Spain won 4 out of 7 matches play while New Zealand came victorious in 3 matches. New Zealand defeated France 2-1 in the first game and lost 0-3 to Argentina in the second. They are placed 2nd in the points table with 3 points. Spain, on the other hand, played well but eventually lost 3-4 to World Number 2 Argentina in their first match and drew 1-1 against France in their 2nd. They are currently at 3rd place in the pool with only 1 point. Even a 2nd place finish will do either teams a lot of good as that will ultimately decide with which Pool B they play their crossover match



TO Check FIH Men’s points table CLICK HERE



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9, Match 2: Argentina vs France



In today’s second hockey match, Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina take on France, the lowest rank team in the World Cup, at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. Argentina is coming into the match undefeated and are the clear favourites going into the match. France, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after playing a draw against Spain and they will look to hold Argentina to a draw to keep their chances afloat in the



Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9



Match 1: Spain vs New Zealand



Time: 5 pm IST



The Spain vs New Zealand will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.



Match 2: Argentina vs France



Time: 7 pm IST



The Argentina vs France match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.



Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match and score updates.



