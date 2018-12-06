JUST IN
Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

In today's second hockey match, Argentina take on France, the lowest rank team in the World Cup, at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. Check Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

Hockey World Cup 2018 today match
Hockey World Cup 2018 today match: New Zealand vs Spain and France vs Argentina. Photo: Hockey Federation of India

The Day 9 of FIH Men’s hockey world cup 2018 will see the start of 3rd round matches with Pool A encounters. In today's first match, Spain will lock horns with New Zealand while the second match will be played between Rio Olympic gold medallist Argentina and France at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison for previous Hockey World Cups, Spain won 4 out of 7 matches play while New Zealand came victorious in 3 matches. New Zealand defeated France 2-1 in the first game and lost 0-3 to Argentina in the second. They are placed 2nd in the Hockey World Cup 2018 points table with 3 points. Spain, on the other hand, played well but eventually lost 3-4 to World Number 2 Argentina in their first match and drew 1-1 against France in their 2nd. They are currently at 3rd place in the pool with only 1 point. Even a 2nd place finish will do either teams a lot of good as that will ultimately decide with which Pool B they play their crossover match
 
TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE 

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9, Match 2: Argentina vs France
 
In today’s second hockey match, Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina take on France, the lowest rank team in the World Cup, at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. Argentina is coming into the match undefeated and are the clear favourites going into the match. France, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after playing a draw against Spain and they will look to hold Argentina to a draw to keep their chances afloat in the Hockey World Cup 2018.
 
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
 
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9
 
Match 1: Spain vs New Zealand
 
Time: 5 pm IST
 
The Spain vs New Zealand will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
Match 2: Argentina vs France
 
Time: 7 pm IST
 
The Argentina vs France match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
 
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match and score updates.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

9th minute: Spain believe as a long pass just in front of New Zealand goalpost smashed hard into the back of the net by Albert Beltran

7th minute: A long pass taken wekk by the striker in the Black Sticks' circle Richard Joyce make a save

7th minute: A long pass taken wekk by the striker in the Black Sticks' circle Richard Joyce make a save

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

5th minute: Stephen Jenness has the chance to take the lead for New Zealand but Spanish goalkeeper Cortes makes a brilliant save

1st minute: New Zealand pressing hard in the Spain's half

1st minute: New Zealand pressing hard in the Spain's half 

FIRST QUARTER BEGIN

FIRST QUARTER BEGIN

After Spain's national Anthem its time for New Zealand's national anthem

After Spain's national Anthem its time for New Zealand's national anthem

Team New Zealand and Spain are linning up for their respective national anthem

Team New Zealand and Spain are linning up for their respective national anthem

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9, Match 1: Spain vs New Zealand   Spain starting 11: Quico Cortes (C, GK), Sergi Enrique, Marc Serrahima, Ignaciao Rodriguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Alvaro Iglesias, Marc Salles, Xavi Lleonart, Vicenc Ruiz, Josep Romeu, Pau Quemada   New Zealand starting 11: Dane Lett, Nick Ross, Richard Joyce (GK), Jared Panchia, Nic Woods, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant (c). Arun Pancha, Stephen Jenness, Hugo Inglis, Hayden Phillips

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9, Match 1: Spain vs New Zealand It’s always anybody’s game when @rfe_hockey face the @BlackSticks. With just a single win separating their previous results, this match surely promises to be a thrilling encounter. #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey #ESPvNZL pic.twitter.com/M44fcmQOff — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 6, 2018

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 1 | 0 New Zealand in first half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 9: Today's hockey match schedule Match 1: Spain vs New Zealand Match 2: Argentina vs France
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 15:54 IST

First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 15:54 IST

In today's second hockey match, Argentina take on France, the lowest rank team in the World Cup, at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. Check Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score and match updates here

