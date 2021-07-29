'I can die': Olympic athletes struggle with Tokyo's sweltering heat

-
Japan’s heat is taking a toll on the summer Olympics, making it more difficult for athletes already facing challenges from the pandemic to compete at their highest level.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat in Tokyo — as temperatures peaked at 32 degrees C — before battling through to the quarter-finals of the Olympics, even asking the chair umpire who would be responsible if he died.
Asked by the umpire if he was OK during the second set, the Russian replied: “I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?”
Earlier on Friday, Russian archer fainted as Tokyo’s temperatures climbed to as high as 34 degrees C. Tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, have called for a delay in the starting time of their matches to avoid peak heat hours.
“The heat is tough — it’s very humid, dense heat,” US rugby player Ilona Maher told Bloomberg on Wednesday. “Our dietitian and trainer create ways to somehow cool our bodies — whether it’s cool towels or we eat popsicles.”
Athletes got a temporary respite on Tuesday as a tropical storm ushered in cooler weather, but higher temperatures have returned.
