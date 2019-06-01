ICC world cup 2019, AFG vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Australia eye winning start
The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time. Check Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Australia's Steve Smith, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile after scoring 100 runs not out during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between England and Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Photo: AP | PTI
Check 2019 CWC Points table here
ICC cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 4: AFG vs AUS LIVE streaming
Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream AFG vs AUS cricket match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
Stay Tuned for Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE, TOSS, PLAYING 11 UPDATES and match commentary here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More