ICC world cup 2019, AFG vs AUS LIVE SCORE: Australia eye winning start

The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time. Check Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Steve Smith, ICC cricket world cup 2019
Australia's Steve Smith, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile after scoring 100 runs not out during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between England and Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s second match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), Aaron Finch’s Australia cricket team will take on Afghanistan cricket team, led by Gulbadin Naib at Bristol County cricket ground. Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner will seek redemption on the biggest stage as they re-launch their one-day international (ODI) careers. The star batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but they have found form on their return to the international set-up. Warner was the top run getter in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) while Smith struck a hundred in a warm-up victory against England last weekend. The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event. Despite peaking at the right time, the Australians will be aware that Afghanistan have the ability to rise to the challenge on the world stage. Even though the batting is a cause for concern for the Afghans, they have quality bowlers in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi and the duo can trouble the Australian batsmen if the wickets are dry and take turn.

Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream AFG vs AUS cricket match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
