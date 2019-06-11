ICC CWC 2019 Aus vs Pak preview: Washout looms as Aussies take on Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
ICC World Cup 2019, AFG vs AUS Preview: All eyes on Rashid, Nabi's magic
ICC CWC 2019 Match 14 highlights: India crush Australia by 36 runs at Oval
ICC CWC 2019 IND vs AUS Preview: Can Kohli & co survive trial by pace?
ICC CWC 2019 Eng vs Pak preview: Can Pakistan fix woes against familiar foe
Aus vs WI Preview ICC CWC 2019: Can Aus survive Windies bouncer barrage?
-
Australia cricket team would be perplexed after losing to India at the Oval on Sunday and the side would look to return to winning ways as they face Pakistan cricket team in their next match at the ICC World Cup 2019 at County Ground Taunton on Wednesday.
Adding to their woes, all-rouber Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of their match against Pakistan and Mitchell Marsh has been added as a backup. On the other hand, Pakistan had their previous match against Sri Lanka washed off but the side stunned England after a prolific all-round performance by the team. The forecast predicts light drizzle during the match hours so it remains to be seen if there will be no match for third straight day in the tournament.
Check ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table here
Pakistan's bowling is so powerful that England's batting line-up, currently the best in ODIs, faced some reality check and they will be in for another hunt as they face another strong batting line-up. Australia's batting looked shaky against India as David Warner and Aaron Finch could barely challenge the initial attack by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Australia will be wary of the danger Pakistan pose as the latter must have taken a cue on where to hurt the defending champions the most. Australia, however, can put pressure on Pakistan if Mitchell Starc strikes early and remove a batsman or two. Mohammaz Hafeez and Shoaib Malik can use their experience and help Pakistan in middle overs with bat as well as ball.
Australia discovered a big-hitter in Alex Carey in their match against India and he could be of much use to Aaron Finch just in case there is early collapse. Steve Smith would remain the go-to batsman for Finch as the batsman has two half-centuries in as many games.
Australia's batting prowess was most visible when they fought back from 79/5 to post a total of 288 thanks to Smith's 73 and Nathan Coulter-Nile's rear guard assault which saw him scoring 92 runs, so, Pakistan cannot just relax with early wickets.
If Pakistan remains consistent throughout the match, there are high chances they can ease past Aussies but a lot depends on how the pitch remains at Taunton.