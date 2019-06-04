ICC CWC 2019 NZ vs BAN preview: Confident Bangladesh take on clinical Kiwis

Not only was it a win for Bangladesh but a piece of history in making when they pulled off a memorable triumph over the more celebrated South Africa cricket team in their first match of Now, when Bangladesh take on a disciplined Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team on Wednesday (June 5) at the Kennington Oval on Wednesday, they would do so with the confidence that they can upset anyone’s applecart, even in a World Cup fixture.

A fast-improving Bangladesh side, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, had come into this World Cup as a low-key side usually failing to match the hype around their resurgence. But they underlined their potential in their fine 21-run victory at The Oval over the Proteas.

Though Bangladesh were a bit sloppy in the field and that might have cost them the match if it had not been for a disastrous batting by South Africa. On the other hand, the performance of New Zealand in their previous match was quite clinical. They dominated Sri Lanka with the bowl and when they came out to chase a below-par total, they made sure they did it without losing a wicket. So, for coming match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, the equation for both the teams very interesting — Bangladesh are riding high on confidence, and New Zealand are entering the match with the attitude of a superior team.

Bangladesh team news

Bangladesh made 330-6 — their highest one-day total — with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan 75 before a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

Chasing the daunting total, South Africa never really looked in a position to win, as Bangladesh spinners remained economical and pacers disciplined.

Previously, Bangladesh had won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland before the World Cup, and they have even had series wins against India and Pakistan since the last World Cup.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand have their task cut out and will know that their match against Bangladesh will be a far sterner test than the one against Sri Lanka which they won quite easily.

The Kiwis' superb bowling display saw them bundling out the Lankans for just 136 in 29.2 overs, with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagging three wickets each.

Chasing the paltry target, the Black Caps were never in any sort of a trouble; Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) went about their job with little fuss.

Bangladesh playing 11 prediction: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand playing 11 prediction: (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 9: Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 5, 2019, Wednesday.

Place: The Oval, London

Time: 6:00 pm IST, 1:30 pm local time

The World Cup 2019 match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will also be available on Hotstar.

Full Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Full New Zealand squad: (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor