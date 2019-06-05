JUST IN
Ind vs SA Live score ICC World Cup 2019: All eyes will be on playing eleven

South Africa have a 3-1 lead over India in World Cup matches but India won the last World Cup game they played against each other in 2015. Check India vs South Africa live score, toss updates here

BS Web Team 

India cricket team, ICC CWC 2019
India cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli will kick start their World Cup campaign, when they take on Faf du Plessis-led South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. India will be playing their first match almost a week after the tournament began on May 30. Hopefully the prolonged gap will have left Virat Kohli and company well-rested rather than rusty. On the other hand, South Africa having lost their first two matches, to England and Bangladesh know that another loss could severely dent their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. All eyes will be on the playing 11 of both sides given both – India and South Africa -- have some injured players in their team.

India vs South Africa: Head to head
 
In ICC World Cups
 
South Africa lead 3-1 in all World Cup matches, but India won the last game, when they met in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 by a crushing 130 runs.
 
Overall, South Africa have an advantage as they have won more matches. They have been victorious 46 times compared to India’s 34, but India won the last series 5-1, thrashing the Proteas at home.
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 8: IND vs SA LIVE streaming
 
India vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
