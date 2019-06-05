Ind vs SA Live score ICC World Cup 2019: All eyes will be on playing eleven
South Africa have a 3-1 lead over India in World Cup matches but India won the last World Cup game they played against each other in 2015. Check India vs South Africa live score, toss updates here
India cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
India vs South Africa: Head to head
In ICC World Cups
South Africa lead 3-1 in all World Cup matches, but India won the last game, when they met in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 by a crushing 130 runs.
Overall, South Africa have an advantage as they have won more matches. They have been victorious 46 times compared to India’s 34, but India won the last series 5-1, thrashing the Proteas at home.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 8: IND vs SA LIVE streaming
India vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
