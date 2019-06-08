ICC CWC 2019 IND vs AUS Preview: Can Kohli & co survive trial by pace?

India cricket team's campaign in the started a little late but is set to get intense as they take on defending champions Australia cricket team at in London on Sunday. The rivalry between the two teams is long and Australia have won 8 of the 11 World Cup clashes between the two sides. India would look to better its performance against Aussies now that they have a World's no. 1 bowler in Jasprit Bumrah and spinners who never shy away from attack. On top of that, India have a formidable batting line-up with World's no. batsmen in skipper Australia, on the other hand, have been on the path of recovery after the ball-tampering controversy due to which their key players and were banned for a year.



The defending champions put up a spendid show in World Cup 2019 after easing past Afghanistan on Warner's brilliant batting and then showed their mettle against West Indies who almost had the match in their hands.

India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa weith Yuzvendra Chahal picking four wickets and then scoring a century to take the team to victory.

India would be wary of Australia's strong pace attack, especially Mitchell Starc, who picked a 5-wicket haul against West Indies in their previous match. However, Rohit Sharma, and may not face much challenge from Aussie spinner Adam Zampa.





Australia's batting coach Ricky Ponting is likely to come out with a new strategy against India as he is well aware of the strength of the opponent.

India would have to chalk out a plan to get and early and keeping the conditions at Oval in mind, Mohammed Shami, who was dropped from the playing 11 against South Africa, is likely to make a comeback in India's playing 11. In case India decide to retain both the wrist spinners and get Shami in the playing 11, then Bhuvneshwar is likely to be rested.

And in case one of the two spinners is dropped, then Chahal, despite his four-wicket-haul might make way for Kuldeep, who has had better success rate against the Australians.

Kuldeep is expected to be more effective because of the bounce and dip that he gets apart from his stock delivery being the one that will leave the left-handers.

The other issue could be Kedar's place as his side-arm off-breaks may just not be as effective on an Oval pitch with true bounce, where batsmen can line him up for big hits.



Shikhar Dhawan's poor form a concern for India

The other issue will be Shikhar Dhawan's prolonged bad patch. Dhawan, an ICC event giant, is yet to fire since coming to England, failing in both warm-up games and the first game.

The movement off the pitch from back of length has created problems for the left-hander and possibly he will get a couple of more games before Rahul is brought up the order and Shankar slotted at number four.

India key players: India Key Batsmen: Virat kohli, MS Dhoni

India Key Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Australia key players: Australia key batsmen: David Warner, Steve Smith Australia key bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile

India vs prediction: India playing 11: (wk), Rohit Sharma, (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Australia Playing 11: (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk)

ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 14: Live streaming details Date and Day: June 9, 2019, Sunday. Place: The Oval, London Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 India vs Australia match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.