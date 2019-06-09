JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

Ind vs Aus LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Will Shami find a place in playing 11?

In the head to head comparison, Australia have an edge as they won 16 out of 22 matches while India won only 6. Check India vs Australia LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

India cricket team
India cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), India cricket team led by Virat Kohli will look to keep the winning momentum in high octane clash with defending champions Australia cricket team at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia, led by Aaron Finch were in a spot of bother after the West Indies pacers made life difficult for them with short-pitched deliveries. However, they recovered and won the match. In today’s match, India will depend on wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep to deliver for them with Bumrah being the constant threat for any opposition. Given the bounce in the Oval pitch, it is expected that India might drop one spinner and include Mohahammed Shami in playing 11

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
 India vs Australia head to head in world cups
 
 In the head to head comparison, Australia have an edge as they won 16 out of 22 matches while India won only 6. 

  Played Won by Australia Won by India
Overall 11 8 3
In Australia 2 2 0
In India 4 2 2
Neutral Venue 5 4 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Australia LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 8: IND vs AUS LIVE streaming
 
India vs Australia world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs AUS cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Australia LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh