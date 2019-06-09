Ind vs Aus LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Will Shami find a place in playing 11?
India vs Australia head to head in world cups
In the head to head comparison, Australia have an edge as they won 16 out of 22 matches while India won only 6.
|Played
|Won by Australia
|Won by India
|Overall
|11
|8
|3
|In Australia
|2
|2
|0
|In India
|4
|2
|2
|Neutral Venue
|5
|4
|1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Australia LIVE score
India vs Australia world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs AUS cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
