ICC CWC 2019, IND vs BAN LIVE score: Shankar, Jadhav set to play today

In their previous warm-up game against Bangladesh ahead of 2017 ICC champions trophy, India outclassed Tigers by 240 runs. Bangladesh were bowled out of 84 while chasing India's 324-7

BS Web Team 

India's captain Virat Kohli, third right, and teammates attend a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup warm up match against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, England. Photo: AP | PTI
India cricket team led by Virat Kohli will play their second warm-up game of ICC cricket world cup 2019 against Bangladesh today at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. After the Indian top order failed to live up to the expectations in the warm-up game against New Zealand, Captain Kohli expects his lower-order batsmen to rise to the occasion if such a situation arises in the ICC cricket World Cup 2019. On Saturday, Kohli's decision to pose a challenge for his batting lineup led to top-order collapse at Kennington Oval, London. None of the India’s three opening options - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - managed to make a mark. Even Kohli, couldn't provide much resistance to his struggling team and was cleaned bowed by Colin de Grandhomme at his individual score of 18. However, India will take confidence from return of Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav, who were declared fit on the eve of the warm-up match. In their previous warm-up game against Bangladesh ahead of 2017 ICC champions trophy, India outclassed Tigers by 240 runs. Bangladesh were bowled out of 84 while chasing India’s 324-7.

 
When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match LIVE
 
India vs Bangladesh practice match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. Fans can watch the Live in-depth analysis of India’s second warm-up match on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can also live stream IND vs BAN warm-up match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website. 
 

